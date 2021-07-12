Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Jermain Defoe focused on his fitness ahead of first year as Rangers player-coach

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03siCI_0auY7jW400
Rangers’ Jermain Defoe getting ready for new season (PA Wire)

Jermain Defoe is concentrating on getting himself ready to play for Rangers before he begins his coaching role at the Ibrox club.

The 38-year-old last month signed a new one-year deal with the Scottish champions as a player-coach.

However, the striker’s focus at present is on fitness for the season ahead.

Defoe, who helped Rangers to their 55th Premiership title win last season, told RangersTV: “So far it has been more as a player, focusing on pre-season and making sure I get a good pre-season and I am fit and ready to go.

“In terms of the coaching side of it, at some point I will get introduced, the manager has said, and maybe have the red kit on!

“I am really looking forward to it. It is something we spoke about over the summer, myself, the manager, the staff and Ross (Wilson, sporting director), and when the opportunity came to me, it was an easy decision.

“To do something like this at a club like this is so special. When I came back in, the staff said to me to concentrate on being a player and not to focus too much on the other side – just focus on being a player.

“I have started my badges, which I will hopefully finish soon, and getting this experience learning from the manager, Mick (Beale), Gary (McAllister) and all of the staff involved.

“I would love the opportunity to go over to the other side and do a bit with the younger lads as well – that next generation which would be good and give me a good feeling, so I am looking forward to that as well.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermain Defoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Fitness#Player Coach#Ibrox#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Boss has concerns about Celtic players’ fitness levels ahead of Danish test

Ange Postecoglou admits Celtic’s fitness levels are not ideal ahead of their crucial Champions League qualifying clash with Midtjylland on Tuesday night. Since arriving in Scotland the Greek-Australian boss has been busy trying to assemble a squad which is still light on numbers as he stated at his pre-match Zoom media conference: “If we are going to challenge on all fronts we are going to need a strong squad and at the moment we don’t have that”.
Boardman, OH27 First News

First-year head coach leads talented group at Boardman this fall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seth Antram will make his head coaching debut this season after taking the reigns of the Boardman football program in January. Antrum spent the last three seasons as Chaney’s offensive coordinator and is taking over a Spartan team that has high expectations and is loaded with talent.
UEFAESPN

Real Madrid lose first preseason game at Rangers without star players

Real Madrid began their preseason campaign with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Scottish champions Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. Steven Gerrard's side came back from a goal behind to win the game through second-half goals from Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+...
FootballAmarillo Globe-Times

Perryton Rangers ready for year two under head coach Kurt Haberthur

Heading into his second year as head coach, Kurt Haberthur learned a lot of lessons from his first year as head coach of the Perryton football program. From a losing start to a COVID-19 outbreak to a respectable area playoff run in his maiden campaign, Haberthur has lived through a lot in just one year of being put in charge of his alma mater.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Marvin Bartley misses Livingston’s match at Rangers

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley is suspended for the trip to face Rangers at Ibrox. The player/assistant manager has a two-match ban carried over from last season, but has not featured in the Premier Sports Cup anyway. Livi will closely monitor the fitness of several players following their Covid-19 problems and...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

News Mavs Coach Jason Kidd to Throw First Pitch at Rangers Game

There's a new coach in town and to kick off the Rangers return to Globe Life Field, newly hired Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd will throw out the ceremonial Tuesday. The Rangers will host Dallas Mavericks Night Tuesday when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers and Diamondbacks...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Massive update on Celtic’s Joe Hart transfer chase

Celtic need to make a number of signings over the course of the next month or so. There are several positions in the squad which need strengthening, one of them being goalkeeper. The Hoops have three options at goalkeeper at this point of time – Vasilis Barkas, Scott Bain and...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Graham Alexander wants more from Motherwell after stuttering pre-season

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is targeting improvement and has called on the returning fans to roar his team to victory over Hibernian following a tough pre-season. Alexander has several players missing including Mark O’Hara and is still looking to complete his squad. Motherwell won their Premier Sports Cup group but...
NHLFrankfort Times

Don Granato fills out his first Sabres coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato has hired his first staff, which will include long-time colleague Jason Christie. Also hired as assistants on Thursday were Marty Wilford and Matt Ellis, who finished last year as an assistant after Granato was promoted to interim head coach following Ralph Krueger’s firing in mid-March. Granato was hired on a permanent basis last month.
WorldBBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Dundee Utd, St Mirren

Confident Ange Postecoglou is adamant he can win the title back for Celtic in his first term despite the club finishing 25 points behind Rangers last season. (Daily Record) Steven Gerrard insists Rangers signed Fashion Sakala to play alongside Alfredo Morelos — not replace the Colombia striker. (Scottish Sun) Lincoln...

Comments / 0

Community Policy