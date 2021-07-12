“We’re Going to Walt Disney World”: Sabrina the Teenage Witch

If you grew up watching television in the 1980s and 1990s, then you might agree that there is an objective argument to be made that some of the greatest family sitcoms of all-time were produced during this era. The American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) was at the forefront of this golden age of television with their Friday night programming block titled TGIF (short for “Thank Goodness It’s Funny”). Debuting in 1989, TGIF became a staple in millions of homes across America, and would continue to be throughout the ’90s as audiences tuned in weekly to watch classic shows such as Full House (1987-1995), Boy Meets World (1993-2000), Family Matters (ABC: 1989-1997; CBS: 1997-1998), and Step by Step (ABC: 1991-1997; CBS: 1997-1998).