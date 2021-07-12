Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed Of Nearly $15,000 Worth Of Jewelry In Cannes

By Natalie Morin
Refinery29
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actress, who attended Cannes for the first time for the premiere of her film After Yang, was eating breakfast when burglars robbed her Marriott hotel room, stealing jewelry worth over €10,000 (about $15,000), as well as her mother's wedding ring, per Variety. Turner-Smith, who was in town with her...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Fashion House#Gucci High Jewelry#Nice Matin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Joshua Jackson Reveals The Unexpected Story Behind His Engagement To Jodie Turner-Smith | Celebrities

Joshua Jackson recently revealed that it was Jodie Turner-Smith who popped the question. While appearing on a July 19 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old actor said she proposed in December of 2018, “She asked me. Yeah, on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Turner-Smith rocks a shirt with her husband Joshua Jackson's face on it...after he said that his marriage changed his life 'in every single possible way'

Jodie Turner-Smith was seen rocking a cropped shirt with her husband Joshua Jackson's face on it in a selfie that was shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday. The 34-year-old actress was seen sticking out her tongue while taking the selfie, which prominently displayed a shot of her 43-year-old spouse during his time on the teen drama series Dawson's Creek.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Joshua Jackson opens up about why he and Jodie Turner-Smith opted for a home birth

Joshua Jackson is opening up about the reason he and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, opted for an at-home delivery for their now one-year-old daughter. Jackson, who welcomed his first baby, Janie, with Smith last April, shared in an interview with Esquire that the two reached their decision of an at-home birth because it would best guarantee Smith's safety, support, and comfort throughout the process. For those undergoing labor amid the pandemic, he explained, many, including his wife, would be required to give birth alone to minimise Covid-19 transmission rates. The thought of leaving his wife alone as a Black woman under the mercy of the American health care system, all the while in a particularly vulnerable state, brought on a slew of anxieties for the actor. "The American medical system has a horrendous track record with Black women," he noted.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Joshua Jackson Reveals That Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed to Him and "Was Quite Adamant"

Joshua Jackson is revealing that wife Jodie Turner-Smith didn't want to wait for their lives to be over before knowing if it'll be yes or if she'll be sorry. The 43-year-old Dawson's Creek alum was a guest of The Tonight Show on Monday, July 19, where he told host Jimmy Fallon that it was the Queen & Slim star who proposed to him, and not the other way around. When Jimmy asked Joshua if he always knew he and Jodie would get married, the actor replied, "I knew the moment she asked me." At that, Jimmy appeared stunned, and Joshua continued, "She asked me, yeah—on New Year's Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were...
Moviesepicstream.com

Kraven the Hunter Movie Reportedly Eyeing Jodie Turner-Smith as Calypso

There is much excitement about the Kraven the Hunter movie after it has been confirmed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as the comic book villain. Now it looks like the upcoming Sony flick is already considering its other big star. A new report suggests that Queen and Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith is being eyed to play Kraven's partner-in-crime Calypso.
Celebritiesptownmedia.com

The Source |Joshua Jackson Reveals ‘Queen and Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Actually Proposed To Him

Joshua Jackson appeared on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon asked him about the moment he knew he wanted to marry his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith. “I knew the moment she asked me,” he responded. “She asked me, yeah, on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton?

KARDASHIAN fans are well informed about Kris Jenner's life with his daughters before and after they shot to fame. However, many don't know Kris' relationship with her less famous sister, Karen Houghton. Who is Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton?. Karen is the younger sister of Kris, who lives in San...
Family Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Share Rare Video Of Their Adorable Kids! – Cute Family

If appearing is not within the playing cards for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling‘s youngsters, images are perhaps their calling!. The actress lately shared a stunning video of herself modeling just a few new purses whereas donning just a few stylish, patterned attire—and whereas the IG video itself is well worth the watch—it was her caption that had followers checking it twice.
CelebritiesPage Six

Adele shops at outlet mall with rumored boyfriend Skepta

Adele may be worth about $190 million, making her one of the richest female singers ever. But apparently, she still loves a bargain. Page Six is told that shoppers at the Cabazon Outlets, a discount mall just outside San Bernardino, Calif., were stunned to see the “Rolling In The Deep” singer in the discount Prada store there.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Film Music Video, Show Off Their Bright Side

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear to be mixing business with pleasure -- and they're not being low-key about it ... rocking some seriously eye-catching outfits. RiRi and Rocky appeared to be filming a music video together Sunday in the Bronx. You can see they're dressed to the nines with bright-colored furs and hats. Rihanna's colorful taste also showed up on her gemstone-filled grill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy