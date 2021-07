The typical global fervor for the Olympics is lacking this year, making it less of a marketing must than in years previous. It makes sense given the environment — we’re still in the midst of a pandemic (now dealing with new variants), athletes have had to drop out after testing positive for COVID, the lack of in-person audiences for the events have kept energies unusually low and there are protests in Tokyo to stop the Olympics altogether. All this — in addition to the recent scandal forcing out sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson — has likely diminished the appeal of the games this year, according to marketers and agency execs who say that it’s a tricky year for advertisers.