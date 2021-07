BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Yards that are trouble to landscape aren’t that hard at all. Dan Cashman shows us. Dan Cashman: “Our traveling garden today is at Owen and Katie Fitzsimmons backyard in Bismarck and I’m in their right now, which has quite a big slope here and they have small children. And, the whole yard isn’t real usable because it’s so steep.