Ex-NBC analyst Pierre McGuire joins Senators front office

For an offseason, it’s been a remarkably busy week in the NHL, and for the Stars. First up on Saturday was the announcement that Miro Heiskanen signed a massive new contract. The 8 year, $67.6 million contract, is the third richest in Stars history. Only Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin have larger contracts. It’s also the richest ever signed by a Finnish player in the NHL. While everyone expected an upgrade for the young Finnish phenom, the length of the contract was still a surprise. While a sizeable chunk of change, when the cap increases in a few years the contract will likely look like a bargain. It seems like Heiskanen valued long-term security and his place in Dallas, above the likely huge payroll that signing a bridge contract now would have garnered in 3 years or so.