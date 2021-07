Have you been getting spammed with Google Drive notifications time and time again, telling you that someone shared a file with you? I know I certainly have, and several others on the XDA Portal Team have, too. It can get really annoying, but we know that Google is aware of the issue because in May, they announced you’ll be able to finally block spammers that share files with you on Google Drive. That feature is finally rolling out starting today, marking yet another change that Google is making to secure Google Drive.