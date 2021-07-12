Willie Nelson’s Darkest Days — Secret History of Country Music Podcast

Does Martina McBride have a favorite Martina McBride song? Does she prefer red wine or white? And what in the world does she have to do with NASCAR?. McBride isn't a particularly private person -- she's been in the public eye for years and maintains an active Twitter presence -- but there's always more to learn about the "Just Around the Corner" singer. Even for the ultimate McBride fan, it seems as though there's a surprising fact or two to discover about the country star.