Florence, OR

What EO 21-15 Does; LRAPA: Smoke Not Affecting Lane County; Eel Grass Disappearing; Power of Florence

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Governor Kate signed executive order 21-15 it eliminated the Oregon’s County Risk Level framework that had been in place since last winter. Changes to the pandemic restrictions have been ongoing since the beginning of the pandemic. Even though cases of the coronavirus have not entirely gone away and the Oregon Health Authority is still releasing daily numbers what the executive order effectively means for businesses is the removal of restrictions for capacity limits, forced closing times and no more physical distancing requirements for business, entertainment venues or faith organizations. Statewide mask mandates have been removed with the exception of health care settings and mass transportation. The OHA is still recommending that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals still practice masking, physical distancing and limit participation in gatherings.

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

