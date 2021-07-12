Cancel
Erie County, PA

PPP loans injected millions into Erie County workplaces. Here's who got the most

Erie Times-News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 3,000 workplaces in Erie County received federal loans to retain their workers through the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans, which were part of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, injected between $295 million and $574 million into Erie County businesses, nonprofits and organizations since the start of the pandemic. The result was more than 42,000 jobs retained, according to data from the Small Business Administration.

