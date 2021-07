It’s not always easy to think that you might miss someone as famous as Laurence Fishburne when it comes to the movies they’ve been in, but memory is a funny thing sometimes since it can serve or it can slip at the strangest times. Sometimes people don’t watch every movie that an actor is in, or sometimes they simply don’t recognize them for some reason, but it is possible to forget where we’ve seen some of our favorite actors from time to time. Now and again it could be that these actors were technically too young for their roles when they took them and somehow managed to get in anyway, or it could be that the movies were allowed to slip quietly into obscurity. There are a lot of reasons why we might not recognize an actor in a movie, especially if they’re not the main focus. But Laurence Fishburne has been hard to miss for a while, so it’s difficult to think that he might just up and disappear into a set without anyone remembering that they’d seen him.