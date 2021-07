The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted earlier this month, and the episode undeniably shook up the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. The live-action series had a lot of surprises for fans in that finale episode, including the debut of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a version of none other than Kang the Conqueror. There was a lot of He Who Remains' appearance that fueled speculation, including whether or not the character was inspired by Immortus, the older and world-weary version of Kang from the comics. During a recent appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Loki director Kate Herron teased as much — and also revealed other unique influences upon the character.