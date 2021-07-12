Cancel
San Angelo, TX

UPDATE: Second man charged in shooting death of Winters man

FOX West Texas
 18 days ago
UPDATE (July 12): According to the San Angelo Police Department, on July 8, Joshua Tyler Garcia, turned himself into the Lubbock County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated assault against a public servant from Lubbock.

The following day, SAPD Criminal Investigations Division investigators obtained a warrant for murder in reference to the June 28, 2021, homicide at the Inn Of the Conchos.

Garcia was charged with murder.

UPDATE (July 6): An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Winters man at a San Angelo motel.

According to the Runnels County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, July 5, the RCSO, along with the San Angelo Police Department and Tom Green Sheriff's Office conducted an operation in Ballinger, which led to the arrest of Cody Jay Salazar. Salazar was wanted for the murder of a Winters man, Daniel Chandler, in San Angelo on June 28, 2021.

Salazar was arrested without incident in the Shoppin Basket food store parking lot.

He also had numerous other warrants for his arrest: possession of marijuana, $1000 bond; evading arrest or detention, no bond; and debit card abuse, $10,000 bond.

Salazar is currently being held in the Runnels County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Winters man died after being shot early Monday at a north San Angelo hotel.

A press release from the San Angelo Police Department said officers were called to the Inn of the Conchos, 2021 N. Bryant Blvd., at 1:16 a.m. Monday. The call was in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a gunshot victim, identified as Daniel Chandler, 41, of Winters. The release said Chandler died from his injuries at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and the SAPD said there is no further information available for release at this time.

