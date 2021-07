Alexander Ovechkin will be back with the Washington Capitals for the 2021-22 season, and likely beyond. The 35-year-old Ovechkin entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and while the chances were slim that Ovie would take his talents elsewhere, Caps fans have to be smiling now after the best player in franchise history agreed to a five-year deal that will likely keep him in D.C. for the remainder of his career.