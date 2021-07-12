Cancel
5 Fantastic Things to Watch This Week

d23.com
 19 days ago

National Geographic's SHARKFEST continues on Monday with the marquee special Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story, where experts unpack the details of Paige Winter's attack and share the inspirational story of her continued shark advocacy. Two days later, Marvel Studios' Loki reaches a magical and mischievous climax on Disney+. That same night, Good Trouble returns on Freeform, and on Thursday, American Horror Stories begins streaming exclusively on FX on Hulu. Last but not least, Mickey the Brave!, a Disney Junior primetime special preceding the series debut of Mickey Mouse Funhouse, airs Friday.

d23.com

