Combination of 2 existing drugs reduces sleep apnea by at least 30%

The race to find a cure—or at least some relief—for Long COVID is on, as up to 30% of those who get COVID will develop Long COVID. The syndrome, formally called post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), can result in fatigue, migraines, brain fog, post-exertional malaise and 200-odd symptoms, many of which can ruin your life. As researchers around the world try to solve the problem, Dr. Bruce Patterson, of IncellDX, thinks his team has cracked it. Long COVID is a vascular issue, he says, and treating it with a combination of existing medications can lead to a quick recovery. He's set up the blood panels and infrastructure, working with doctors in your state; now it's just a matter of scaling up, he says. Read on for his take, and how you might try it (keeping in mind it's still early stages)—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.