LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- So, what exactly are NFTs and why should you care? Let’s start with the basics. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are a unit of data stored on the blockchain (a digital ledger). This makes the data they store unique, it cannot be forged, and it’s only transferable from one owner to another through explicit consent. Sound familiar? Well, you can certainly liken an NFT to a precious piece of art, or even trading cards, but without the vulnerability that comes along with them. You see NFTs have become the latest collector ‘must-have’ and demand has driven the prices of NFTs to astronomical levels, with one digital image by artist Beeple fetching $69 million at a Christies’ auction.