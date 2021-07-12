Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Boris Johnson raises threat of lockdown rules returning as he warns 'it's not over'

By Dan Bloom
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago

Boris Johnson has raised the threat of lockdown rules sweeping back this winter as he warned the nation: “This pandemic is not over.”

The Prime Minister tonight dropped his pledge to make the end of restrictions “irreversible”, instead only saying he “hoped” it will be as cases surge.

Mr Johnson confirmed legal restrictions on wearing masks, the ‘rule of six’ indoors and the ban on nightclubs opening will all go from July 19.

But in a compromise and partial U-turn, he said he will issue tight guidance - which is voluntary, not the law - on Covid passports, masks, vulnerable people and working from home in a massive U-turn.

The PM will lead a review in September, which the government warned could "continue or strengthen public and business guidance as we approach the winter, including on face coverings and test, trace and isolate."

And he said “we must rule nothing out” when asked by Michael from Manchester, who had a question at the No10 press conference, what circumstances could lead to restrictions coming back.

Get a daily morning politics briefing straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Mirror Politics newsletter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXZXG_0auY6n5B00
Boris Johnson at tonight's No10 briefing (Image: Getty Images)

Mr Johnson said: “We will keep all the data under constant review throughout the rest of this year, probably I’m afraid into next year as well.

“And if we are seeing very exceptional circumstances that you describe, or the arrival of some new variant that we haven’t bargained for, budgeted for, that really is causing us a real problem, then obviously we must rule nothing out.

“And I’ve been very very clear about that.

“We must protect the public and we will not hesitate to use the means that we have at our disposal.

“But the way things are working at the moment, we do think if we are cautious and go slowly, that we can continue with the roadmap as it stands - that is our hope.”

Government scientists believe daily deaths from Covid could hit 100 to 200 at the peak of a third wave - with up to 2,000 hospitalisations per day.

They say that while the link between cases and hospital admissions is weakened due to vaccines, it has not been broken.

Asked by the Mirror if "100-200 deaths a day was a price you are willing to pay for freedom", Boris Johnson said: "There isn't an optimal time but I think that the reality is that both deaths and hospitalisations are sadly going to rise whenever you go for an unlocking of the kind that we are.

"I think we simply must - as Chris (Whitty) puts it - there will be an exit wave and we simply have to recognise that."

Earlier Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted there would be a “review” of restrictions ahead of the winter.

He told MPs: “In September we will have a review to make sure we’re properly set up for Autumn and for winter.”

Mr Javid explicitly warned that it would have been “much more dangerous” to unlock in winter. Praising the “vaccine wall”, he told Parliament: “We believe this wall means we can withstand a summer wave.

“And while the wall would be higher still if we waited until winter, we know the wave would be much more dangerous.

“So while we know there are risks with any decision, this is the most responsible decision we can take.”

And the Prime Minister warned unlocking “will only work” if people are cautious and don’t “tear the pants out of” their new-found freedoms.

Mr Johnson told the No10 briefing: “I think it's crucial for everybody to understand that, yes, this is a big package of measures that we're announcing.

"But it will only work as a fourth step if people are cautious in the way that they go ahead with it.

"And that's why I've said all the things that I've said this afternoon about how to do it, and I just underline everything that Chris and Patrick have said.

"In order for this to be irreversible, it's got to be cautious."

But England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty gave a glimmer of hope that lockdown-style restrictions could be avoided.

“We have said from quite a long time ago that there’s likely to be an increase in both Covid and other respiratory infections over winter,” he told the Mirror.

“There is not an inevitability in any way that because we have a surge which may lead to people thinking okay, we need to be a bit more careful, that leads to anything ministers have to do.

“That’s just a reality that we’re going to face in the coming winter and may well face in future winters.”

The PM added: “It is absolutely vital that we proceed now with caution and I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough: this pandemic is not over.

"This disease, coronavirus, continues to carry risks for you and your family.

"We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday July 19 to life as it was before Covid.

"We will stick to our plan to lift legal restrictions and to lift social distancing, but we expect and recommend that people wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with those you don't normally meet, such as on public transport."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

379K+
Followers
78K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Mirror Politics#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Healthkentlive.news

Recap: Boris Johnson makes lockdown announcement on Freedom Day

Boris Johnson has made a Government announcement as England enters the final stage of its roadmap out of lockdown, dubbed Freedom Day. The Prime Minister appeared via video link from his official country residence Chequers, where he is in self-isolation. Both Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are quarantining after...
U.K.Newsweek

Boris Johnson: What Are the Rules for U.K. Freedom Day?

Boris Johnson announced the U.K. would be enjoying Freedom Day on July 19, meaning many state-mandated rules would be lifted. However, he has since been forced to isolate until July 26 due to one of his cabinet ministers testing positive for coronavirus. As a result, he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak...
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson faces Commons defeat over vaccine passports

Boris Johnson faces defeat in the House of Commons over his plans to bring in vaccine passports after Labour indicated that it would oppose the measures. A Labour spokesman said making people show proof of Covid jabs for "everyday access" to venues was "costly, open to fraud and impractical". Mr...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mirror

Boris Johnson begs England to 'please, please be careful' as he braces for catastrophe

Boris Johnson tonight begged the nation for caution as fears mount the 'Freedom Day' he green-lighted will plunge the country back into Covid catastrophe. In a desperate last-minute plea, the Prime Minister appealed directly to the public to "please, please, please be cautious" when legal restrictions were dropped on Monday amid the "extreme contagiousness" of the Delta variant.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: NI warns PM he will not get ‘free run on legacy’ as details of flat makeover emerge

The prime minister has been told he will not be “given a free run” after his government set out measures to deal with legacy in Northern Ireland, including plans to award amnesties to those involved in serious Troubles-related crimes.SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis’ proposals represented “a gross distortion” of structures previously agreed at Stormont – and risked “abandoning the needs of victims and survivors”. The Foyle MP issued the warning following a virtual meeting between NI party leaders, Mr Lewis and Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney. He also said it was...
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

Cutting universal credit ‘unnecessary evil’, warns Boris Johnson’s former homelessness adviser

Cutting the £20-per-week universal credit would be an “unnecessary evil” leading to an increased reliance on foodbanks this winter, Boris Johnson’s former homelessness adviser has warned.Speaking to The Independent, Dame Louise Casey claimed ministers were stuck in an “ideological trench” over the decision to remove the uplift to the benefit payment that was introduced at the onset of the pandemic.The crossbench peer, who has advised five prime ministers, stressed that she was “so disappointed” in both Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, and Mr Johnson following the agreement to end the emergency uplift – worth around £1,000 per year.“I really think it’s...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson facing revolt by Conservative councillors over planning reforms

Boris Johnson is facing an open revolt by Conservative councillors over the Government's planning reforms, with local authorities lining up to formally condemn the plans. Tory councillors in Richmond, south-west London, have backed a motion warning that the planned changes would "curtail residents' rights to influence development where they live".
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s leaked anti-lockdown messages resemble Telegraph column published just days earlier

Boris Johnson’s lockdown-sceptic messages to Dominic Cummings last autumn closely resemble ideas in a fringe anti-lockdown opinion piece published in TheTelegraph newspaper a few days earlier.Leaked WhatsApp messages from 15 October 2020 show the prime minister told his aides that Covid was not shortening the lives of its victims, that few under-60s were being hospitalised, and that he no longer believed "this NHS overwhelmed stuff".All the claims were made virtually word-for-word in a comment piece published just a few days before in the 11 October edition of the newspaper – which until recently paid Mr Johnson £275,000 a year.Critics accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy