Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Do You Recognize This Car and Driver? Texarkana Police Need Your Help

By Jim Weaver
Posted by 
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texarkana Texas Police are requesting your help in identifying the driver of this vehicle from a hit and run incident earlier this month. July 2, 2021, the woman in this Smart car was apparently backing up in the Super One parking lot when she ran over a 70-year-old woman that was walking to her car. According to the story the woman was dragged under the car for several feet before the driver put the car in drive and left the scene.

kosy790am.com

Comments / 0

KOSY 790AM

KOSY 790AM

Texarkana, AR
223
Followers
219
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kosy790am.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car And Driver#Texarkana Texas Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Texarkana, ARPosted by
KOSY 790AM

Welcome New Hires To The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department

Time once again to welcome two new hires to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, Detective Misty Tyler and Officer Jesse Mathis. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department hired Detective Misty Tyler in June of this year. Tyler has been a police officer for six years and holds numerous certifications. Detective Tyler...
Texas StatePosted by
KOSY 790AM

Toddler Found Dead in Hot Car in East Texas

Even though we haven't had as hot of a summer as usual, this is a big reminder that temperatures still reach deadly temperature in just a matter of minutes. A 3-year-old boy was found dead inside a hot car in Tyler, Texas last Friday afternoon (7/16). According to a press...
Plano, TXPosted by
KOSY 790AM

Plano Home Explosion Captured On Doorbell Cam

Six people were hospitalized, many homes were damaged and one was destroyed in an afternoon house explosion in Plano, Texas Monday. The house where the explosion happened was essentially turned into splinters, it's amazing that no one was killed in this explosion. The Ring doorbell camera gives you an idea of just how violent this explosion was. The cam was on the house across the street.
Texas StatePosted by
KOSY 790AM

Texarkana Area COVID By-The-Numbers for July 21

The state of Texas has doubled its hospitalizations in the last 30 days, case numbers have almost tripled, the good news is deaths, while climbing, are not climbing at the same rate as cases and hospitalizations. Hopefully, that means treatments are working, hospital stays are shorter and most people either have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
KOSY 790AM

Local Woman Now in Custody for 1st Degree Murder Charges

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reported today (7-16) that 28-year-old Tandraniqua S. Burris allegedly wanted for murder charges turned herself in at approximately 10 AM this morning. Ms. Burris did not give any statement at this time. She will be booked into the Miller County Jail on the following charges: Murder...
Arkansas StatePosted by
KOSY 790AM

Using Your Cell Phone Illegally In Arkansas Could Cost You $250

If you are using your phone while driving in Arkansas it will cost you dearly. Phones are the most important things in our lives. If you leave one at home you will always turn around to go get it. If you don't have your phone on you you feel 'naked'. But did you know that if you are using your phone while you drive, not only is it illegal it can cost you a ton of money?

Comments / 0

Community Policy