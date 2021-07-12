Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehigh Acres, FL

LCSO: Lehigh Acres groom arrested after attacking wedding guests, deputies

WINKNEWS.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lehigh Acres man spent his wedding night in jail after he got aggressive with wedding guests and deputies, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Lee County deputies said they found Jeffery Johnson, 22, being restrained by wedding guests Saturday on Trinity Street East in Lehigh Acres. Johnson had been drinking with friends and family before becoming aggressive with the guests, the LCSO report states.

www.winknews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lee County, FL
Society
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groom#Wedding#Trinity Street East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 1

Community Policy