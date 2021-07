The following was emailed to all families July 16 - it pertains to updated information about health orders:. We appreciate everyone’s dedication last school year to follow public health orders. Your efforts, the efforts of our staff, and the efforts of every one of our Milford students allowed us to complete the 2020-2021 school year on a positive note. We are proud to have been one of the few school districts in our region to offer families a choice last school year between online schooling or in-person schooling. We look forward to the successful return to school this fall, with 100 percent of our students in-person in our buildings.