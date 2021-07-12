Cancel
Rochester, NY

Live at MLK! in Rochester Returns With Trombone Shorty and Gov’t Mule

By Hannah Fuchs
NYS Music
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive at MLK! is closing up their summer concert season in Rochester with big-name performances by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Gov’t Mule. The show will be held on September 4 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. Along with the killer performances, there will be a craft beer garden complete with IPAs, ciders, and seltzers, a “bubbly bar” with prosecco and mimosas, and a VIP Ultra Lounge. The extensive VIP perks include access to a private lounge area, preferred entry, full cash bar, private A/C restrooms, front stage access, chair massage, complimentary chips and salsa (and private food vendor access) courtesy of Bay Vista Tacqueria, and a commemorative lanyard.

