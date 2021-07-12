Live at MLK! in Rochester Returns With Trombone Shorty and Gov’t Mule

Live at MLK! is closing up their summer concert season in Rochester with big-name performances by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Gov’t Mule. The show will be held on September 4 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. Along with the killer performances, there will be a craft beer garden complete with IPAs, ciders, and seltzers, a “bubbly bar” with prosecco and mimosas, and a VIP Ultra Lounge. The extensive VIP perks include access to a private lounge area, preferred entry, full cash bar, private A/C restrooms, front stage access, chair massage, complimentary chips and salsa (and private food vendor access) courtesy of Bay Vista Tacqueria, and a commemorative lanyard.