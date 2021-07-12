Do You Recognize This Car and Driver? Texarkana Police Need Your Help

These kids have been missing since May in East Texas. Check out this information to see if you may be able to help locate these missing kids. MissingKids.org said that there are 114 missing kids in Texas since May the 1st. That means there are a lot of parents looking for their missing daughters and sons. The East Texas area is from Texarkana south to Nacogdoches, and West from Paris to Palestine Texas. Most of these missing kids are in their teens and are most likely runaways, but as a parent, I would be desperate to find my kids. Please take a moment to see if you recognize any of these missing East Texas Kids.