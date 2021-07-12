Cancel
Richmond, VA

After 2016 triumph, Henrico’s Townley Haas returns to Olympics with unfinished business

By Wayne Epps
Richmond.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of the 2016 Olympics, Townley Haas felt incredibly happy with what he was able to accomplish in Rio. At just 19 years old and a rising sophomore at the University of Texas, the Henrico native out of Benedictine and NOVA of Virginia Aquatics teamed with Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Conor Dwyer to win a gold medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. Swimming the second leg, Haas helped the U.S. to a more than two-second advantage with the team’s fastest split.

