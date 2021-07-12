Driver crashed while fleeing, charges say

HENDERSON — An unlicensed driver crashed while fleeing from police Saturday near Henderson, charges say.

Daniel John Hutchins, 34, of Le Sueur, fled from a Sibley County sheriff’s deputy who tried to pull him over for speeding at the Rush River County Park, according to a court complaint.

The deputy called off the pursuit but soon after found Hutchins had crashed. Hutchins was on the ground, where it appeared he had crawled after the crash.

Hutchins was taken to jail and charged Monday in Sibley County District Court with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor driving after license revocation.

Hutchins’ license was canceled after DWI convictions and remains canceled after seven citations for driving without a license.