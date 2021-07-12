Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson, MN

Driver crashed while fleeing, charges say

By The Free Press
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDPJd_0auY5V2M00

HENDERSON — An unlicensed driver crashed while fleeing from police Saturday near Henderson, charges say.

Daniel John Hutchins, 34, of Le Sueur, fled from a Sibley County sheriff’s deputy who tried to pull him over for speeding at the Rush River County Park, according to a court complaint.

The deputy called off the pursuit but soon after found Hutchins had crashed. Hutchins was on the ground, where it appeared he had crawled after the crash.

Hutchins was taken to jail and charged Monday in Sibley County District Court with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor driving after license revocation.

Hutchins’ license was canceled after DWI convictions and remains canceled after seven citations for driving without a license.

Comments / 0

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
273
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Le Sueur, MN
County
Sibley County, MN
Sibley County, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy