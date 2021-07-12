Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Treatment Considerations in DLBCL

By John P. Leonard, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine
onclive.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn P. Leonard, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, Cyrus Khan, MD, West Penn Hospital , Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Greg Nowakowski, MD, Mayo Clinic , David Rizzieri, MD, Duke Health. Loretta Nastoupil, MD, provides insight on treatment considerations after receiving molecular testing results in...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weill Cornell Medicine#Mayo Clinic#West Penn Hospital#Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Dr. Xavier on Recent Updates in DLBCL

Marin F. Xavier, MD, discusses recent updates in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma based on data from the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. Marin F. Xavier, MD, hematologist and oncologist, Scripps Health, discusses recent updates in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) based on data from the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. During the...
Canceronclive.com

Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL: Sequencing Therapy

Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, of the University of Michigan, comments on his preferences for treating patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and shares his expectations for sequencing with newer, novel approaches emerging in the field. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD: In the primary refractory setting, CAR T [chimeric antigen...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Managing Relapsed DLBCL

John P. Leonard, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, Cyrus Khan, MD, West Penn Hospital , Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Greg Nowakowski, MD, Mayo Clinic , David Rizzieri, MD, Duke Health. Cyrus Khan, MD, reviews the management of DLBCL after relapse on frontline therapy. John...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Rosenberg on Adapting Treatment Decisions Based on MRD in Multiple Myeloma

Aaron Seth Rosenberg, MD, MS, discusses the emerging role of minimal residual disease to guide treatment decisions in multiple myeloma. Aaron Seth Rosenberg, MD, MS, associate professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, UC Davis Health, discusses the emerging role of minimal residual disease (MRD) to guide treatment decisions in multiple myeloma.
Healthonclive.com

Recommendations for Second-Line Therapy in DLBCL

John P. Leonard, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, Cyrus Khan, MD, West Penn Hospital , Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Greg Nowakowski, MD, Mayo Clinic , David Rizzieri, MD, Duke Health. Key opinion leaders discuss recommended second-line treatment options for patients with DLBCL. Loretta, the...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Dr. Liao on Outcomes With Ivosidenib in Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma

Chih-Yi Liao, MD, discusses outcomes reported with ivosidenib in patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma. Chih-Yi Liao, MD, assistant professor of medicine, University of Chicago Department of Medicine, discusses outcomes reported with ivosidenib (Tibsovo) in patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma. In the phase 3 ClarIDHy trial (NCT02989857), the agent was examined vs placebo...
Healthonclive.com

PV Treatment Options and Dosing

Jamile Shammo, MD, FASCP, FACP, shares insight into the currently available treatment options for polycythemia vera and examines how treatment intolerance and/or resistance can impact the therapeutic approach. Jamile Shammo, MD, FASCP, FACP: The cytoreductive treatment options include hydroxyurea, which is the most common treatment option for polycythemia vera [PV],...
Cancertargetedonc.com

First-Line Treatment Options for Follicular Lymphoma

A key opinion leader explains the first-line treatment options for follicular lymphoma and the challenges of treating patients with early disease progression. Perry Cook, MD: Let’s review this case. What were our options as primary therapy? Did we make the right choice? Rituximab and bendamustine is a category 1A recommendation in the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines. It appears to be superior in the SEAL study to rituximab and CHOP [cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone], or rituximab and CVP [cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone]. Those would be alternative regimens that would have been acceptable as first-line therapy, but there is a general consensus that rituximab and bendamustine is the optimal first-line therapy. Unfortunately, despite choosing the best therapy, we didn’t get the result that we wanted. The response was deep at the beginning, but it wasn’t sustained, and progression occurred within the 24-month window. This patient is identified as one with a guarded prognosis going forward.
Canceronclive.com

The Role of FLT3 Inhibitors for Treatment of AML

Experts in hematologic malignancies provide key insights into the use of FLT3 inhibitors and discuss whether it is possible to predict patients who may benefit from midostaurin + chemotherapy. Harry Erba, MD, PhD: Let’s move on to talk about some therapies. We’re going to start with FLT3 and our targeted...
CancerMedicalXpress

Refining treatment for childhood leukemia

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are working with colleagues in China to develop better therapy for childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Results from a large phase 3 noninferiority clinical trial definitively showed that vincristine and dexamethasone pulses can be eliminated in patients with low-risk disease. The findings were published today in The Lancet Oncology.
Scienceonclive.com

Zanubrutinib Significantly Prolongs PFS Over Chemoimmunotherapy in Treatment-Naïve CLL

Zanubrutinib resulted in a significant improvement in progression-free survival per independent review committee assessment vs bendamustine plus rituximab in treatment-naïve patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia whose tumors did not exhibit the deletion of chromosome 17p13.1. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) resulted in a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) per independent review committee...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Transplant Eligible Patients With DLBCL

Loretta Nastoupil, MD, and John Burke, MD, discuss transplant as a treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory [R/R] diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL], as well as treatment options for patients with relapsed disease after transplant. John Burke, MD: With [use of] R-CHOP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, hydroxydaunorubicin, vincristine [Oncovin], prednisone], you generally...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Overview of DLBCL

Loretta Nastoupil, MD, and John Burke, MD, discuss the therapeutic landscape for patients with transplant-ineligible, relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and begin with an overview of the disease. Loretta Nastoupil, MD: Hello, and thank you for joining this Targeted Oncology™ presentation, entitled, “CD19 as a Therapeutic Target in...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Prognostic Factors in DLBCL

Loretta Nastoupil, MD, and John Burke, MD, provide an overview of different prognostic factors that have been identified in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Loretta Nastoupil, MD: What other predictive or prognostic factors do you consider [in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)]?. John Burke, MD: I still use...
Canceronclive.com

Steroid-Refractory Acute GVHD

Yi-Bin A. Chen, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Corey S. Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Richard T. Maziarz, MD, Sophie Paczesny, MD, PhD. Richard Maziarz, MD, provides an overview of the drug ruxolitinib, which was recently approved for use in steroid-refractory acute GVHD (graft-vs-host disease). He leads a discussion on the results of REACH-1 and REACH-2 and the experiences of the other panelists in using this drug.
Canceronclive.com

Lung Cancer: Molecular Testing

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, shares an overview of the molecular testing needed for non–small cell lung cancer and his preferences for testing. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: The field of lung cancer has changed dramatically over the last few years, with the focus on not just the typical mutations we were seeing a few years ago. The most common one, of course, is EGFR with exon 19 or exon 21 mutations or fusions. But there’s been a slew of other rarer ones, specifically NTRK, KRAS, RET, exon 14 skipping, and they have revolutionized the field because there are a lot of mutations that need to be tested for, No. 1. And secondarily, they respond very well to treatment. It changed the field in that it’s mandated that we as oncologists check everyone with almost full molecular panels. I use full next-generation sequencing panels.
Washington, DCWTOP

Prevention and treatment strategies for chronic kidney disease

This content is sponsored by MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The kidneys are a powerful metabolic engine that filter blood through millions of microscopic blood vessels. These vessels extract fluid and waste, which exit the body as urine. Because kidneys use blood flow, any disease that affects the blood vessels also...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Abida on the Clinical Significance of the TRITON2 Study in mCRPC

Wassim Abida, MD, PhD, discusses the clinical significance of the results from the phase 2 TRITON2 trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Wassim Abida, MD, PhD, medical oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the clinical significance of the results from the phase 2 TRITON2 trial (NCT02952534) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Flowers on Long-Term Efficacy With Tafasitamab Plus Lenalidomide in DLBCL

Christopher Flowers, MD, discusses the long-term efficacy with tafasitamab-cxix in combination with lenalidomide in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Christopher Flowers, MD, Department Chair, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the long-term efficacy with tafasitamab-cxix (Monjuvi) in combination with lenalidomide (Revlimid) in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Infigratinib Opens Up Options for Patients With FGFR2-Mutant Cholangiocarcinoma

Milind Javle, MD, discusses the potential impact of infigratinib on the treatment landscape of FGFR2 fusion–positive cholangiocarcinoma. The identification of actionable genomic alterations in patients with cholangiocarcinoma has begun to change the standard of care for this patient population. Of particular interest to investigators are FGFR alterations, which have been shown to drive tumorigenesis and are present in approximately 14% of cholangiocarcinoma cases.1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy