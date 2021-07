The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is proud to welcome back the USA Blind Hockey team back to Utica this summer. The USA Blind Hockey team will hold their annual Developmental Training Camp at the Whitestown Community Center & Ice Rink. This developmental camp is designed to help the team prepare for hopefully competing and representing in the 2026 Paralympics. Officials with CABVI say the team will be in town from Wednesday, August 4 to Sunday, August 8.