Carketa, Inc. joins CDK Global partner program
Pleasant Grove — Carketa, a dealership solutions software company, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, Carketa is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration that CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.www.utahbusiness.com
