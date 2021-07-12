Carketa, Inc. joins CDK Global partner program

Ready Computing, a leader in both healthcare and IT services and solutions industries, is proud to announce it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Ready Computing can sell products and manage services with Google Cloud as well as build applications and solutions using Google Cloud technology. This new partnership gives Ready Computing the opportunity to expand its IT offerings to customers through Google Cloud services, demonstrates proven expertise in managed services and complete customer support from small to large scale platforms and applications.