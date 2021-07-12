Carketa, Inc. joins CDK Global partner program

Cancel
Pleasant Grove — Carketa, a dealership solutions software company, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, Carketa is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration that CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

Technologyaithority.com

HVR Expands Global Partner Program to Deliver Best-in-Class Data Integration Solutions to Customers

Enhanced Partner Program Includes New Features and Benefits Aimed to Enable Customers’ Digital Transformation Efforts Through Data and the Cloud. HVR, the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today announced the expansion of its Partner Program, which includes new features and benefits to its already fast-growing portfolio of global partners. Delphix and MariaDB will join the growing list of HVR’s notable partners, including Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Databricks, and more.
Businessaithority.com

RapDev Achieves Elite Partnership Status Under The ServiceNow Partner Ecosystem

RapDev, a leading provider of enterprise-level engineering solutions, announced that it is now an Elite partner in the ServiceNow partner ecosystem. The Elite partnership status recognizes RapDev’s agility and expertise in delivering unparalleled ServiceNow solutions to Enterprise and Fortune 100 organizations across the globe. RapDev’s team of engineers and developers has been delivering on numerous implementations and transformations for the past two years, accelerating customers’ efforts to streamline software delivery and operations.
Businessaithority.com

Alteryx Becomes Elite Partner in the Snowflake Partner Network to Further Accelerate Analytics and Data Science Automation for Global Organizations

Alteryx Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Analytics Solutions on Snowflake Showcased During Recent Snowflake Forum. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation company, announced the company has achieved Elite Technology Partner status in the Snowflake Partner Network. Alteryx accelerates value from Snowflake, Data Cloud Company to business users by providing unified analytics automation for knowledge workers across an organization.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Application Modernization Tools Market is Going to Boom with Google, Deloitte, Gartner, Virtusa

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Application Modernization Tools Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Application Modernization Tools Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Application Modernization Tools market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Application Modernization Tools Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Lindon, UTutahbusiness.com

FirstDigital completes acquisition of Veracity Networks

Salt Lake City — FirstDigital Telecom announced today it has completed its acquisition of Veracity Networks LLC, a fiber-based and cloud communications service provider located in Lindon, Utah. The acquisition expands the Company’s fiber reach giving FirstDigital the largest private fiber footprint in Utah. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EconomyAccountingWEB

Sage Launches New Accountant Partner Program

Sage has launched Sage 20 for 20, an accountant accelerator program designed to provide partners with solutions and resources essential to grow and scale their business. Specifically, in exchange for 20 customer referrals a quarter, participating partners will have exclusive access to a cloud tech stack for firm growth and scalability, such as robotic process automation (RPA), digital marketing and SEO. In addition, partners receive access to on-demand Sage University training courses, such as Sage Consulting Academy and Innovation and Business Process Improvements (BPI) Consulting.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Retail E-commerce Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Magento, Cleverbridge, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Retail E-commerce Software Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents Latest insights about acute features of the GlobalRetail E-commerce Software market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are Magento (United States), Oracle ATG Commerce (United States), PrestaShop (France), Shopify (Canada), Adobe Systems (United States), CenturyLink (United States), Cleverbridge (Germany), Ekm Systems (United Kingdom), Hybris Software (SAP SE) (Germany), IBM Websphere (IBM) (United States).
Softwaretvtechnology.com

Magewell Announces Multi-Device Management Software

NANJING, China—Magewell this week announced Magewell Cloud, multi-device management software that provides centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders as well as stream management features, such as protocol conversion and SRT gateway functionality. “While Magewell streaming and IP conversion solutions all have their own intuitive user...
Computersinvestorideas.com

AI Eye Podcast 586: Stocks discussed: (NYSE: $IBM) (NYSE: $AYX)

AI Eye Podcast 586: Stocks discussed: (NYSE: $IBM) (NYSE: $AYX) Today's Column - The AI Eye - Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence. Stocks discussed: (NYSE:IBM) (NYSE:AYX) The Weather Company, a subsidiary of IBM (NYSE:IBM), was named "the overall most accurate provider globally" by ForecastWatch, described...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Big Data Technology & Services Market to See Stunning Growth | Microsoft, IBM, Oracle

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Big Data Technology & Services Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Big Data Technology & Services market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

UXReactor Client-Partner CloudKnox Joins Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / UXReactor, an award-winning user experience (UX) design firm, commends its cybersecurity client-partner CloudKnox for its recent acquisition by Microsoft. Five years ago, UXReactor partnered with CloudKnox to conceptualize and prototype its first product and help launch its initial fundraising round. This week, Microsoft is taking a significant step to improve cloud security by offering unified privileges access and cloud entitlement management with CloudKnox.
Softwareaithority.com

Privacera Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Cloud Data Access Governance Leader to Further Serve Space, Healthcare, Financial Services, Government, Education, & Nonprofit Customers by Participating in the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Emphasizing its ongoing commitment to customers, Privacera the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ announced that it...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Amadeus and Duetto Expand Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Market Insight

The value and impact of revenue management systems have played an increasingly important role in helping hotels build a recovery plan in the face of changing market conditions caused by the pandemic. Hoteliers realize that access to forward-looking data has been essential to optimize pricing strategies. Amadeus' Demand360® solution, which provides 12-months of on-the-books, forward-looking data and 24 months of historical hotel occupancy data for more than 30,000 hotels globally, is the ideal partner to Duetto, enabling hoteliers to make smarter decisions and develop more effective revenue strategies.
Businessaithority.com

Ready Computing Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Ready Computing, a leader in both healthcare and IT services and solutions industries, is proud to announce it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Ready Computing can sell products and manage services with Google Cloud as well as build applications and solutions using Google Cloud technology. This new partnership gives Ready Computing the opportunity to expand its IT offerings to customers through Google Cloud services, demonstrates proven expertise in managed services and complete customer support from small to large scale platforms and applications.
Technologyaithority.com

Molex Accelerates Path to Industry 4.0 with Expanded Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS4.0) and New Flexible Automation Modules (FAMs)

Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announced continued development in driving major advances across its Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing initiatives. These advances and the introduction of Flexible Automation Modules (FAMs) further extend Molex’s Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS4.0) by empowering supply chain stakeholders to build software-defined machines, robots and production lines that meet escalating demands for connected, secure, scalable and efficient operations.
Businessproductionmachining.com

Sandvik Acquiring Cambrio Software Company

Sandvik has signed an agreement with Battery Ventures to acquire U.S.-based Cambrio which offers an end-to-end portfolio in CAD/CAM software for manufacturing industries such as automotive, transportation, energy, medical and aerospace. “This is in line with our strategic focus to grow organically and through acquisitions in the advanced manufacturing space,...
Irvine, CAOrange County Business Journal

Alteryx Expands Partnership with PwC

Irvine-based data analytics software maker Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) said it’s expanding its partnership with PwC to nine countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific and the EMEA region of Europe, Middle East and Africa. Companies will be able to increase their innovation and growth by accelerating their development with automation and...
Carsaithority.com

BlueJeans By Verizon Reimagines Virtual Events To Drive Brand Loyalty And Marketing Excellence

New BlueJeans Events product features and partner integrations streamline virtual event practices. New Forrester data highlights key business challenges and opportunities for marketers to improve virtual/hybrid events strategy to achieve success. Customers demonstrate success in executing virtual events in new and exciting ways. According to a recent Forrester Consulting survey...
SoftwareBirmingham Star

DAO ZOR integrated fleet partner program launched

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Led by the global technology veterans and supported by international teams across the world, DAO EV Tech, a 'Make in India' dedicated smart electric mobility manufacturing start-up based out of Hyderabad has launched DAO ZOR integrated fleet partner program to transform Last Mile Delivery business to Electric Vehicles (EVs).

