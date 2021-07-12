Cancel
Women's Health

Here’s Why The Abortion Debate Is Even More Complex Than You Ever Thought

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, abortion in the United States has been such a divisive topic that even speaking about it in certain settings (like at the dinner table with your parents, yikes) can set off explosive arguments. Furthermore, each state has its own laws and every political leader has a different opinion, making the legislative landscape almost impossible to navigate. But it doesn’t have to be that way: We’re here to help you understand the ongoing argument.

Women's Healthkhn.org

Why is the South the Epicenter of Anti-Abortion Fervor?

Not so long ago, laws governing abortion in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were far more restrictive than those in the Deep South, as state legislators throughout New England regularly banned the procedure, no matter the circumstances, during the 1960s and ’70s. Nowadays, however, the American South represents a hub of...
AdvocacyMarie Claire

The Anti-Choice Movement’s Aims Are Out in the Open: End Roe, Rip Away Reproductive Freedom

They are coming after our right to make our own decisions about our lives, families, and futures—and they are getting away with it. The anti-choice movement, whose agenda is to end access to abortion care and make reproductive healthcare (including, even, contraception and IVF) more difficult to access, has been carrying out a focused and deliberate strategy to slowly but surely chip away at our rights via state legislatures and in the courts.
Women's HealthNewsweek

The Case for the Unconstitutionality of Abortion | Opinion

In the April issue of the conservative journal First Things, the esteemed natural law philosopher John Finnis wrote an essay entitled, "Abortion Is Unconstitutional." Finnis' basic argument was that the traditional conservative or originalist stance on abortion and the infamous 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision—namely, that the Constitution is "silent" on the matter and that it is properly an issue for states to decide among themselves—is both morally insufficient and legally dubious.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined 11 other Republican governors, others nationwide asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

Norma McCorvey on Dateline in 1995. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has joined 11 other Republican governors and more than 200 GOP lawmakers and officials from across the country in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark, controversial Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. In a brief filed Thursday, the...

