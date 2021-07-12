Cancel
'The French Dispatch' Review: Wes Anderson's Dizzyingly Intricate Homage to 20th-Century Newsmen and Women

By Peter Debruge
Middletown Press
Cover picture for the articleJournalists are the heroes in “The French Dispatch,” so expect film critics to be a little bit biased in their embrace of Wes Anderson’s latest. It flatters the field, after all, just not in the way that Pulitzer-centric mega-scoop sagas “All the President’s Men” or “Spotlight” may have done before. Anderson is more of a miniaturist, albeit one whose vision grows more expansive — and more impressive — with each successive project.

