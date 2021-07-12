'The French Dispatch' Review: Wes Anderson's Dizzyingly Intricate Homage to 20th-Century Newsmen and Women

Hello /Film readers, hello! My name is Vanessa Armstrong and I like movies. That’s a good thing, I suppose, since I’m now a regular contributor to /Film. When I was given the opportunity to write about my Top 15 favorite movies I thought it’d be easy. Turns out, it wasn’t! Here’s what I finally came up with. Keep in mind these aren’t what I think are the best movies ever made — they’re my favorites, and sometimes things that are your favorites defy all reason. Take a gander below to see what movies bring me joy.