Exclusive Interview: Director Thomas Walton (Room 9) From script–to–screen, how close did ROOM 9 come to its original vision?. Room 9 was pretty different when it was first written. At first the murder happened in a hotel (modern day) instead of a bed and breakfast in the late (1970’s). In the original Room 9, a man was murdered by a woman, seeking her revenge. Then I changed it to a woman being murdered over greed, with her husband being forced to watch. Then Jump forward… 40 years later, and the woman’s son seeks his revenge on the murders that took her life. Causing A new web of lies, and events to unfold.