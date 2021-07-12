Frito-Lay Workers Go on Strike with Some Claiming They Face 84-Hour Work Weeks
Imagine a world without Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, and Tostitos. A world without Lay's potato chips, Sun Chips, and more. Frito-Lay products are ubiquitous across the country — and workers at one of the brand's largest manufacturing facilities are hoping that halting production on these snacks will give them the leverage they need to receive the pay and benefits they believe they deserve.www.foodandwine.com
Comments / 10