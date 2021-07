JACKSON, MI – A Jackson man accused of running a heroin operation with his two brothers has pleaded guilty -- making him the second brother in the case to do so. Lawrence Moss, 29, pleaded guilty July 14 to four felony counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance less than 50 grams and one felony count of racketeering, court records show. Moss’ sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m., Oct. 7, before Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson.