CADILLAC — The early part of the summer is pretty hectic for school districts, but once the calendar flips to July, things slow down. So it should be no surprise that the upcoming Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday has a light agenda. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said during Monday's meeting, the board will discuss and vote on the new three-year contract for the district's administrator group. Brown said work for the new contract started in the spring.