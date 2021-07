“We were young, now we’re old / Who can tell me which is worse?” The lyrics from Lindsey’s new single give fans some insight into his time with Fleetwood Mac. His new song, “On The Wrong Side’ explores the good and bad times with a band he spend much of his career with. It’s off of his upcoming self titled solo album due out this September. I’ve always been a fan of Lindsey’s voice and he still sounds solid in this new track. I hate to say it, but it pales in comparison to his song, ‘Holiday Road’. THAT was Lindsey at his finest~