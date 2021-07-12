TBJ Plus: NC park lands on top Airbnb list; Triangle star a top pick in MLB draft; New arena for Canes?

GREAT NC PARK: Airbnb is out with its top trending destinations for summer 2021 – and a North Carolina spot landed in its top 10 wishlist of nature destinations in the U.S. The Great Dismal Swamp, located in South Mills in the northeastern part of the state, features 20 miles of trails and a 2,000-foot boardwalk that puts visitors in the midst of the swamp. The landscape that has been witness to American Indian hunting parties, exploration by George Washington and the story of the Underground Railroad, according to the N.C. Parks and Recreation website.