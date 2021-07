I was 18 years old when my first cup of Cuban coffee was placed before me. Ceramic met my lips, and the bold blend of arabica espresso and pure cane sugar jolted my system awake as it rolled in waves across my taste buds and down my throat. In a gulp, you learn the flavor of a nation, the strength of its lucha — its fight. As the taste overwhelmed my tongue — like the caffeine did my senses — I pondered the thought of how a stimulant to some can be more important for how it satiates others.