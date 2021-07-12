Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The viral Twitter thread that explains right-wing conspiracy theorizing — if only inadvertently

By National correspondent
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson did something unusual in his program Friday evening. The Fox News host, who generally spends an extended period of time in his show opining in aggressive terms on the news of the day, added a second voice to the mix: a lengthy Twitter thread written by a podcaster named Darrell Cooper. The “really smart” thread, Carlson declared, “crystallized” why supporters of former president Donald Trump believe that the 2020 election was rigged.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Christopher Steele
Person
George Papadopoulos
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cia#2016 Election#Fisa#Fox News#Russian#Anthem#Fbi#British#The Democratic Party#Fisa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Fact check: Is Kevin McCarthy a ‘moron’?

After Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy this week decried the House’s new face mask requirement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) replied with a considered response: “He’s such a moron.”. Mean! But if the dunce cap fits …. Such an incendiary charge by Pelosi demands a fact check: Is McCarthy, in fact, a...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration imposes a new round of sanctions on Cuban government, officials

The Biden administration announced Friday that it will impose further sanctions on elements of the Cuban government over the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations earlier this month, as President Biden sought ways to help activists communicate freely and receive financial help from abroad. The Treasury Department announced penalties on two security...
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The Trump wing just keeps sinking deeper into conspiracy theories

(CNN) — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that's totally ridiculous -- Biden isn't resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 -- talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump's most prominent supporters of late.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Darcy: Right-wing media continues to sow doubt about vaccines

Brian Stelter says any change in tune about vaccines was subtle and short-lived on Fox. “What you see in right wing media is this general anti-vaccine rhetoric,” Oliver Darcy says, even though the vaccines were developed while Donald Trump was president.
POTUSMSNBC

The right-wing anti-Covid vaccine push is missing a scapegoat

For months now, right-wing politicians and media figures have cast baseless doubt on the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines. It's ghoulish and vile — and I'm worried that it's gearing up for an even more dangerous phase. There's an obvious political slant to this misinformation, a terrible logic that views...
PoliticsHerald-Journal

Rabid right-wing cult has no grasp of truth

“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence." — John Adams   . Every month a deranged person sends in a letter filled with calumny, Russian propaganda, demonstrating he would prefer a...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Kamala Harris is making history again — as Republicans’ prime campaign target

In North Carolina, Senate hopeful Pat McCrory vows to take on the “Harris-Biden administration” and thwart the vice president and Democrats “who want to radically change America for years to come.”. In Alabama, Jessica Taylor paints a dystopian portrait of “Kamala’s America” — conspicuously mispronouncing Harris’ first name — and...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump lawyers face tough questions over ridiculous election suit

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's 2020 defeat, his allied lawyers filed all kinds of strange lawsuits, including one in Michigan that peddled a variety of absurdities. A judge concluded in December that the case was based on nothing but "speculation and conjecture," at which point the far-right litigants voluntarily agreed to withdraw the suit.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a daunting task as he weighs his options for appointing Republicans to a special committee to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. Formally, his picks need approval from Democratic leaders, who wrote the rules for the panel. Informally, McCarthy’s choices can't upset...

Comments / 0

Community Policy