Best Practices for Customer Acquisition Post-Pandemic

Marty Falaro is EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Wasabi, with over 30 years of operating experience in startups and large tech companies. Prior to the pandemic, what was the least rewarding part of your career? Some might say a challenging boss or demanding clients. I’d say it was the commute. For me, this usually started early in the morning with a car ride and then transitioned to the train to make it to downtown Boston, where my company is headquartered. I know I’m not unique in this story, and I think it’s important we look at this from a macro-level — especially as business leaders finalize return-to-office plans now that a large portion of our working population is vaccinated against Covid-19.