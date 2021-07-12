Best Practices for Customer Acquisition Post-Pandemic
Even as the world rebounds from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, managed service providers (MSPs) are finding it’s more challenging than ever to ensure their existing clients’ businesses run smoothly while also courting potential new customers. There’s a growing need for MSPs to rethink their approach to customer acquisition in a bid to accelerate growth. One way of doing this is by leveraging new and effective marketing techniques.www.channele2e.com
