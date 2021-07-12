Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

When it Comes to Incident Response, is Your Cyber Insurance Carrier on Your Side?

channele2e.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know, I really feel for security leaders and professionals. After a year of pandemic-related disruption and an uptick in ransomware and serious cyberattacks of all kinds — just as they’re firming up their policies and strategies to secure hybrid work for the foreseeable future — they get hit with an all-out assault of ransomware attacks. It’s a very stressful time for an already very stressful role. Recently, I spoke with a longtime client and security leader who said candidly, “I feel like I’m just weeks away from a disaster.”

www.channele2e.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cyber Insurance#Insurance Company#Cyberattack#Axa#Senior Research#Forrester Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cyberresilience: Your Data Insurance Policy

In the wake of the Colonial Pipeline hack, businesses all over the world are getting a very loud reminder that they could be next to be compromised by a ransomware intrusion. For many, it’s not an ‘if,’ but a case of how and when. Even multinational businesses with comprehensive cybersecurity protocols in place are vulnerable. So, what should businesses do to mitigate the impact of a serious breach, prevent data loss and avoid extortion?
Economybusiness.com

What Is Cyber Insurance?

In our tech-savvy world, data breaches, viruses and cybercrimes can cripple a business. While proper cybersecurity software is a crucial first line of defense, even the best programs don't guarantee protection from complex attacks. For extra protection, you may consider taking out a cyber insurance policy for your business. Here's what you need to know about cyber insurance to protect your online assets.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

To My Fellow CEOs: Cyber Security is your Business Too!

With each passing year, cyber security challenges have become more complex and more frequent. But along with this, the threat they pose to the business revenue of an organization has become immense. This is even more true in these times when the world is trying to recover from the pandemic....
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?
Grocery & Supermaketabc23.com

Walmart Changes Mask Wearing Policy

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside. The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Masks will still be optional for customers. Walmart ditched its mask mandate in May. But re-evaluated the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Technologyaithority.com

Digitization, Automation And Innovation Are Revolutionizing The U.S. Home Insurance Market, According To A New Study From LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Home Insurance Carriers Using Digital Business Models and Leveraging the Right Data Will be Best Positioned to Make Smart Decisions and Deliver a Superior Customer Experience. LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, advanced analytics and technology for the insurance industry, released findings from a new research study revealing how disruption, innovation and the COVID-19 pandemic are impacting the U.S. home insurance industry. The Innovations Transforming the Home Insurance Buying Process report illustrates how consumer expectations are evolving. As a result, carriers need to streamline their insurance buying processes in order to modernize their customer experience.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Gradient Seeks to Simplify Monthly Customer Billing for MSPs

Gradient is developing Billable, a new software module that seeks to ease and automate monthly customer billing tasks for MSPs (managed IT service providers). Instead of replacing traditional PSA (professional service automation) software systems such as ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask PSA and others, Billable will work with those PSA systems.
Arizona Statechannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 30 July 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, July 30, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Businessthepaypers.com

Deloitte collaborates with Palo Alto Networks for multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions

Deloitte has formed a strategic alliance with US-based cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks to deliver integrated, end-to-end zero trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions. The main target for the services are their mutual enterprise and government customers. The alliance brings together Deloitte’s cyber risk consulting services and Palo Alto Networks’ platform...
Technologychannele2e.com

How Legacy Technology Undermines Cybersecurity

It’s no secret that the last year was one of the most disruptive and consequential periods for business all around the world. Businesses that survived, or even thrived, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic can likely point to big investments in technology as their vehicle for success. However, even though digital transformation initiatives are at peak demand, managing holdover legacy technology could be slowing innovation and creating more cybersecurity risks.
Small Businesschannele2e.com

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 30 July 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:. 10. MSP M&A List: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more. 9. Kaseya Didn’t Pay the Ransom: Kaseya says it did not pay a...
Businesschannele2e.com

PE-Backed IT Advisory Firm Upstack Acquires LanYap Networks

Private equity-backed IT advisory firm Upstack has announced another acquisition this month, this time acquiring LanYap Networks, a strategic telecom and cloud solutions provider for medium and large businesses. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 387 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in...
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Analysis of IoT Network Market 2021-2030 Industry Growth by : Alphabet, Amazon Web Services, Ayla Networks, Carbyne, Cisco Systems, Cradlepoint

Global IoT Network Market 2021 reports are thorough analysis a careful investigation of around the world which enables the client to assess the long haul based request and predicts exact executions. The development rate which is really anticipated relying upon the scholarly examination gives thorough data on the overall IoT Network industry. The drivers and restrictions are really assembled after entire consciousness of the worldwide industry development. Likewise, different significant IoT Network players in the worldwide market are additionally included in the report.
Small Businesschannele2e.com

How to Assess Partner Supply Chain Risks

Supply chain risk is all the rage now thanks to recent attacks, and I’ve spoken for years about the risks that third parties and vendors could pose. In a similar vein, your business may own other businesses that are not fully integrated (i.e. subsidiaries) and you worry about them, just as one may worry about a new acquisition or divesture from the M&A team.
Softwareaithority.com

JupiterOne Integrations Increase Value and Context for Cyber Assets

AWS, Cobalt, & PagerDuty Solutions Extend the JupiterOne Security Platform. JupiterOne, a provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, announced three new industry integrations to extend support for JupiterOne’s security platform, including Cobalt, PagerDuty, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). With these strategic integrations, JupiterOne customers gain visibility across their...
ComputersCSO

Securing the Digital Infrastructure with Integrated Security Services

Many organizations are challenged with the evolving threat landscape, which continues to become much more sophisticated and harder to manage with isolated point products and disparate services. With the proliferation of new devices and billions of edges, customers are wanting technology solutions that are tied to integrated security services, helping to reduce the complexity of solution and services sprawl.
Technologyhoustonmirror.com

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Aryaka Networks, Alcatel Lucent

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents Latest insights about acute features of the Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems (United States),Juniper Networks (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),NEC Corporation (Japan),Vmware (United States),Aryaka Networks (United States),Alcatel Lucent (France),Brocade Communications Systems (United States).
EconomyMotley Fool

Started Working Remotely? Call Your Auto Insurer

If you don't use your car to commute to work, it pays to let your auto insurer know. If you don't use your car to commute to work, it pays to let your auto insurer know. Back in the day, working remotely was something that most people did on an as-needed basis. Sure, there were those lucky folks who got to telecommute, but for the most part, going into an office was still the norm.
timebusinessnews.com

What is Data Analytics, Its Components, and Why It Is Important?

With the advancements in technology and the invention of the latest tools, the methodology of running businesses has changed drastically. People are implementing data analytics solutions and modern skills and running their businesses effectively and successfully. These technological advancements help companies to gather more and more information about their customers and fulfill their needs.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Gxp Cloud Compliant Market to Develop New Growth Story | ByteGrid, Microsoft Azure, IBM

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Gxp Cloud Compliant Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Gxp Cloud Compliant market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy