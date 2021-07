Several other analysts have also commented on NOW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $635.34.