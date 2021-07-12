Watch Bonucci do a ‘reverse Ronaldo’ at press conference

Italy’s goalscoring hero Leonardo Bonucci was in celebratory mood after his side’s Euros final win against England - and even took the opportunity to have a dig at Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Walking into the press conference after the game he took a swig from both a bottle of Heineken and Coca-Cola, declaring: “I’ll drink everything tonight.”

Portugal captain Ronaldo removed bottles of Coca-Cola out of the way at an earlier press conference, advising those watching to ‘drink water’. And France’s Paul Pogba moved a bottle of Heineken when he appeared.