Reflective Suns shift focus, eye rebound in Game 4

It's NBA Draft Day! Earlier this week, EerSports posted updated NBA mock drafts and where West Virginia guard Deuce McBride was picked in each of them. Within hours, some of those drafts were updated. Then, they were updated again.... and again. Information is changing by the day, by the hour, maybe even by the minute. Here's the absolute latest on where McBride is projected to go, with some having him going near the lottery, and others not until the second round. Take a look.... (The big changes are listed at the bottom)