Texas Democrats flee to D.C. to thwart Republican voting restriction bills
Democrats in the Texas House flew to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their priority elections bill. Most of the 67 House Democrats traveled on two chartered planes and plan to remain in Washington for the remainder of the recently convened special session of the Legislature, said state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, one of the earliest to depart.www.expressnews.com
Comments / 0