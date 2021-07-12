Texas Democrats flee to D.C. to thwart Republican voting restriction bills

WASHINGTON—Wednesday ended with one of the most distressingly cloying press conferences through which I ever sat. (The back-patting was so constant and vigorous that none of the assembled U.S. Senators was in any danger of choking on anything.) The event was to celebrate not just the Senate’s bold decision to talk about an infrastructure plan, but also, as everybody in the front of the room rushed to proclaim, the “fact that Washington can work, in a bipartisan fashion, to get things done.” And then Kyrsten Sinema, the implausibly important Democratic senator from Arizona, was allowed to take her bow.