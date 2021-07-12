TikTok Beauty Star Meredith Duxbury On The Secret To A Seamless Full-Coverage Face

You might think a lipstick is pretty innocuous but when you're a royal, it comes with its own rule book. While you won't find the royals swatching an entire lippy range on the back of their hand, you will find most of them following protocol – that means sticking to a neutral, natural shade to avoid any makeup mishaps. The Queen, though, doesn't follow such a rigid routine and loves to wear a much brighter lip than her younger counterparts. Well, she is the Queen after all. From Duchess Kate's never-without-it nude to Lady Kitty Spencer's lipstick mash-up, you might find your new favourite shade in a royal makeup bag…