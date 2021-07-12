Cancel
TikTok Beauty Star Meredith Duxbury On The Secret To A Seamless Full-Coverage Face

By Elizabeth Denton
If you want to learn the secret to a seamless-looking makeup application, who better to learn from than Meredith Duxbury? The TikTok star has numerous ultra-viral videos showing the unique way she applies foundation to her whopping 10 million followers. If you don’t know her name, chances are her videos have shown up on your FYP. She applies, well, a ton of foundation with her hands, and then drips some more onto her face, and somehow ends up looking flawless at the end every time.

