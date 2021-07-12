Cancel
More than 8 years after Sandy, Liberty State Park nature center reopens to the public

By Mark Rotundo
NJ.com
 18 days ago
The Liberty State Park Interpretive Center, closed more than eight years after suffering heavy damage during Superstorm Sandy, has reopened its doors to the public. The nature center, which opened in 1985, has undergone extensive renovation and reconstruction over the past nine years to get the building to functional status again. State Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman Caryn Shinske said the building was severely destabilized in the storm and multiple exhibits were damaged.

