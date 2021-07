If crowns of monarchs are polished regularly, then surely the crown of your Nevada home — your roof — would need continual cleaning, too. You might think that Mother Nature uses the rain and wind to do the roof cleaning for you, and you would be partially correct. However, it is also the wind that brings detritus, such as leaves and spores from algae and moss, onto your roof, and it is the rain that triggers spore germination and fosters growth.