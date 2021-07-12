Letter: Why no bids for library HVAC system?

At the last meeting of the Board of Aldermen on July 8, 2021, the BOA voted to waive the bidding process and award a no-bid contract to replace the HVAC system at Plumb Memorial Library. This follows a post on the City Hall Facebook page on the same day saying that the Plumb Memorial Library “may be closed on warm days as the main air conditioning compressor is non-functional,” and saying that the city was having trouble getting parts “due to the pandemic.”