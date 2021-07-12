Cancel
Door County, WI

Door County businesses keeping busy

By Tim Kowols
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can expect Door County tourists to stay around town a little longer this year. Tax collection data, which is often used to gauge the impact of tourism in the county, is still weeks away, however, some data gathered by Destination Door County shows the average tourist stay in Door County has grown to 3.8 days per trip. Destination Door County Interim CEO Jon Jarosh says tourists are also not just sticking to the weekends either for their visits.

