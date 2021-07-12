The Southern VT Communications Union District releases RFQ for partnership to provide broadband services

Working and learning remotely for the past 15 months brought unique circumstances for all of us to navigate in several areas, and central to it all is having access to a reliable, secure internet connection. The pandemic posed the biggest technological test in the history of the internet. According to the NCTA, when offices and schools closed in March 2020, internet traffic across the U.S. surged by 20 – 35% over pre-pandemic baselines for cable broadband providers nationwide, as millions of people transitioned to working, learning and consuming all of their entertainment at home.