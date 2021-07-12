Cancel
The Southern VT Communications Union District releases RFQ for partnership to provide broadband services

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern VT Communications Union District (SoVT CUD) seeks to provide all interested broadband service providers with an opportunity to state their qualifications to serve as co-applicants on state and federal broadband infrastructure grants. The CUD will use this RFQ to select a Provider with a proven capacity to leverage federal and state grant opportunities to achieve the goal of universal service throughout the district.

